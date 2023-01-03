Louis Francis Treole, 87, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. A funeral service was held Friday, December 30 at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel; burial followed at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family received friends prior to the service from 12:00-1:30 PM at the funeral home. Louis was born in Garfield, New Jersey to his parents the late Bernice and Steve Treole. He attended School #8 in Clifton, New Jersey, and graduated Clifton High School in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served overseas in the Philippines during the Korean War as a military policeman. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Farleigh Dickinson University and later the University of Richmond Law School. Louis was a licensed attorney in Virginia and New Jersey and loved being an integral part of the legal system for nearly 45 years. During his time as a private practice family lawyer, he helped many clients in the North Jersey area and was proud to assist them. In 2006, he retired with his wife of 55 years Eleanor Mary Treole (LaCasse) to Greenville, North Carolina. During his retirement, he enjoyed golfing every day; and everyone who knows him will recall his love of golf. Louis survived by his wife Eleanor and their three daughters, Nicole A. Carpinelli (Joseph) of Lawrenceville, NJ, Kathleen T. Cox (Randy) of Greenville, NC, and Jennifer L. Romaine (James) of Lawrenceville, NJ. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Joseph Carpinelli, Kathryn Carpinelli, Bean Carpinelli, Thomas Carpinelli, Jerry Cox, Matthew Cox, Ryan Cox, Molly Romaine, and Eleanor Romaine; and his sister, Josephine Peoples of Florida; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.