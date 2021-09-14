Louis Napoleon Williams Jr., age 86, passed away at Vidant Medical Center. Born in Raleigh to the late Louis Williams and Daisy Quincy, growing up in Farmville, Louis worked at this father’s Grocery Store before attending Kings Business College in Raleigh. Louis eventually answered his country’s call and served honorably in the U.S. Army – stationed at Fort Benning and in Germany. After the Army, Louis moved to Richmond where he found a job at the 5-star Jefferson Hotel, where he waited on the likes of Bette Davis and Robert Kennedy. A job Louis loved. After retiring Louis returned to Farmville where he faithfully cared for his beloved parents. Louis was a good man, son, brother, uncle, and person. He is survived by his siblings, Robert Williams and Becky Nichols of Greenville; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Donny and Ann Hemby, who the family cannot thank enough. “For we know that when this earthly tent we live in is taken down, we will have a house in heaven, an eternal body made for us by God himself and not by human hands.” 2 Corinthians 5:1. Rest in peace dear Louis. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
