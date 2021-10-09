Mrs. Louisa Dowd Smith, 52, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 10:30 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 to 5 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A native of South Carolina, Louisa was born to the late Rev. Wyman and Edna Earle Dowd. She was a graduate of both Middleton High School, class of 1987 and Winthrop University. For more than 25 years, Louisa worked in the pharmaceutical industry and was currently employed with Patheon Pharmaceuticals as a Regulatory Affairs Specialist. Louisa will be fondly remembered for her love of family and people. She had a gentle nature about her and people enjoyed her company. Her love of tennis brought her a lot of enjoyment as did her love of their German Shepherd “Chief”. A loving wife, mother, sister and friend, Louisa will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved her. Louisa is survived by husband of 24 years, Kevin Wayne Smith; son, Kevin Nicholas Smith; daughter, Cameron Elizabeth Smith, all of Greenville; brothers, William Dowd and Maffett Dowd, both of Charleston, SC; and sister, Earle Ashbaugh and husband, Grant, of Charlotte. Memorial contributions may be made to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, www.bcrf.org. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Greenville police: Arrest made for fake fraternity Yik Yak post
- Blogger calls out Winterville Charter for racism: School's corporate parent says swift action will continue
- Pitt County school board continues mask requirement despite protest
- Vandals strike Pirate, again: Raleigh teen charged with damaging statue
- Ayden man charged with attempted murder
- Dinner with family leads to $32M settlement for local farmers
- Woman shot in hand, teen arrested
- “New Gateway” to Greenville breaks ground on 10th Street
- Traffic terror on Memorial Drive: Police say man hijacked, crashed FedEx truck, assaulted child
- Crime roundup: Vehicle collision leads to assault charge, Greenville police report