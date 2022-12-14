Louise Jones Garrett died peacefully December 9, 2022, in the long-term care unit at Cypress Glen in Greenville, NC. She was 96 years old. Louise was born August 30, 1926, in Biltmore, NC, to William Henry Jones and Edna Lynch Jones. While still a girl, her family moved to Chapel Hill, where she attended local schools and graduated from Chapel Hill High School. She went on to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a bachelor's degree in art in 1947. Chapel Hill is also where she met her eventual husband, Allen McCain Garrett, a dapper naval officer recently back from the war. The two were married in 1948 and remained a loving couple for the next 60 years. After their first child was born, the Garrett's relocated to Silver Spring, MD, and before long the clan grew to three rambunctious boys. One more work-related move found them in Philadelphia, PA, where Louise split her time between raising her family and providing a second income. In her career, she first worked as a library aide at the Tyler School of Art at Temple University and then finally retired as a secretary with the Sociology Department, also at Temple. After retirement, Louise and her husband felt the pull to return south and landed at the Lakewood Pines subdivision in Greenville. But every year like clockwork they would migrate north to their beloved summer residence, a primitive cabin set beside the beautiful Degrasse River amid the towering hemlock trees of upstate New York. A few years after her husband's death, she moved to Cypress Glen. Always an active artist, Louise worked in whatever medium caught her interest, including sculpture, ceramics, stained glass, textiles and woodworking. In her hands, everything had the potential to become a work of art: grapevines were twisted into natural wreaths, driftwood became tabletop sculptures and old boards provided the surface for painted landscapes. She eventually focused the bulk of her considerable artistic energy on painting with pastels, with a particular emphasis on portraiture. A prodigious artist, she produced dozens of paintings, often displaying her work at Cypress Glen and other venues. Louise is survived by her two sons, James Forrest Garrett and Thomas Mitchell Garrett; her sister, Myra McGregor; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, George Thaddeus Jones; her husband, Allen McCain Garrett; and her son, Allen McCain Garrett, Jr. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 15, at Cypress Glen. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.