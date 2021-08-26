Louise McLawhorn

Louise S. McLawhorn
SNOW HILL - Mrs. Louise Sugg McLawhorn, age 93, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at her home in Snow Hill.
A native of Greene County, she was born May 31, 1928, the daughter of Levi Jacob and Ludia Sugg.
The youngest of twelve children, she grew up on a family farm, which shaped her values of hard work, compassion, dedication, loyalty, and persistence.
She was a 1950 graduate of East Carolina University, where she earned a BS degree in Business Education and Social Studies. While a student, she was inducted into the Beta Kappa Chapter of Pi Omega Pi national honorary business education fraternity.
She began her career with the Greene County Board of Education in 1950, teaching business education at Snow Hill High School from 1950 - 1961. After a three year hiatus following the birth of her son, she resumed her teaching career with the Pitt County Board of Education at Winterville High School in 1964 -1965. She returned to Greene County in 1965, where she taught business education at Greene Central High School for the next 24 years, retiring in 1989.
Following her retirement, she devoted her time to caring for her siblings, enjoying her grandchildren, travelling, and sharing her talents for crafts and cooking with friends and family.
She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma - Omicron Chapter and Alpha Delta Kappa - Fidelis Chapter professional education sororities. She was also a founding member of the Greene County Chapter of the American Business Women's Association, where she served in various offices including President, and was recognized as Woman of the Year.
Mrs. McLawhorn was a lifelong member of Rainbow United Methodist Church, which she served in many capacities, particularly enjoying her service with the United Methodist Women. She loved the Lord, and began each morning reading scripture, the Upper Room Devotional, and in prayer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her devoted husband of 63 years, James Ray McLawhorn; sisters Maude S. Hill, Bettie S. Hill, Myrtle S. Hill, Lillie S. Heath, and Lois S. Barrow; brothers Levi Jacob "Levy" Sugg, Jr., Sammie E. Sugg, Willie J. Sugg, Infant Sugg, H. Harper Sugg, and A. Jasper "Pete" Sugg.
Her surviving family includes her son, James Sugg McLawhorn and wife, Kathryn of Raleigh; grandchildren, Andrew James "Drew" McLawhorn of Greensboro and Parker Elizabeth McLawhorn of Raleigh; many loving nieces and nephews; and her loving and devoted caregivers, Judy Grant, B.J. Shingleton, and Lucia Burt.
Due to the continuing impacts of COVID-19, graveside services for close family and friends will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, August 28th at the Rainbow United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Tyler Moore and Reverend Phil Wood officiating. The family kindly requests that all attendees wear masks and observe appropriate social distancing.
The family plans to have a celebration of life at a later time when it is safer for all to gather.
Mrs. McLawhorn will lie-in-state on Friday, August 27th, from 8 AM - 5 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Rainbow Cemetery Fund, c/o Arthur Pridgen, 256 Thomas Sugg Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com .