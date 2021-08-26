Louvenia Rogerson Peaks
BEAR GRASS - Mrs. Louvenia Rogerson Peaks, 83, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Her funeral service will be Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00AM visitation will be from 10:00 until 10:45AM. The service will be held at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston.
Louvenia was a lifelong resident of the Bear Grass community in Martin County. She worked for Standard Fertilizer and Carolina Telephone for a number of years. She found her true calling as a homemaker, wife and volunteer in the community for over 50 years.
Surviving are her son, James Author (Jimmy) Peaks of Bear Grass; sister, Grace Rogerson Russell of Windsor, N.C. and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Ethel Rogerson, an infant son, Allen Randolph Peaks and her husband of 62 years James Wynne Peaks.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bear Grass Fire Dept. at 7890 Bear Grass Rd. Williamston, N.C. 27892
Biggs Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the family and condolences may be made to www.biggsfuneral.com.