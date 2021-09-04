Lowell Anderson Speight, 84, of Greenville, passed away on September 2, 2021. He was born on September 2, 1937 in Greene County, NC to William and Helen Sellars Speight. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday September 7th at 2:00 pm at First Christian Church, 2810 14th Street in Greenville. Burial will follow in the Grifton Cemetery. Lowell completed undergraduate and master’s degrees at East Carolina College. He went on to receive his Doctorate in Education from North Carolina State University. He was employed for many years in the NC Community College System. Lowell was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Grenville. He was passionate about classic cars and restored several Mustangs. Lowell loved playing pool, singing, and going to car shows. He was known for his quick wit, funny poems, and devotion to his friends and family. Lowell was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Nell Simmons Speight; his parents, Helen and William Speight; and one brother, J. Lawrence Speight. He is survived by his son, Lowell J. Speight of Winterville; daughter, Chandra Speight and her husband, Aaron Griggs, of New Bern; his beloved grandchildren Rebecca, Haley, Lowell A., Andrew, and Anna; and his nephews Joseph and John and his niece, Rachel. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6-8pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden.