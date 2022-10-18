Lt. Col. Gerald Conard Osborne

Lieutenant Colonel Gerald Conard Osborne, US Army (Retired), 84, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. Gerald was born in Eubank, KY to the late Ruby and Conard Osborne. He was one of five children. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Greenville, NC, officiated by Rev. Jim Harry. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home Friday from 12:30 to 1:45 PM. A graduate of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, KY, Gerald majored in Physical Education and Biology and received a BS degree. Gerald played basketball while at Eastern. He received his Masters Degree in Education Administration at Niagara University, Niagara Falls, NY and upon entering the United States Army, he played basketball for the Army until they did away with their basketball team. Gerald's distinguished Army career took him around the world. He had two tours in Vietnam, two tours in Germany and many tours throughout the states. He was a Quartermaster Officer and retired in 1988 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He received the Legion of Merit Medal, Bronze Star Medal (2), Army Commendation Medal (3), and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal. He was assigned as an Instructor in the ROTC Department at Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. After completing the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, KS, he returned to Fort Lee, VA where he was an Instructor for the Advance Course Department in the Quartermaster School. After retiring from the Army, Gerald made his home in Greenville where he was a Senior Army Instructor in the JROTC Dept. at D. H. Conley High School for 16 years. After retiring from D.H. Conley, he enjoyed gardening, which was his hobby, some golf and his family. He was a member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church and for many years, was active in the Community Bible Study. In 2020, Gerald and Linda made their home in Goldsboro to live closer to family. He is survived by his wife of over 43 years, Linda Tyner Osborne; daughters, Kimberly Osborne LaFevers and husband, Scott, of Goldsboro, Angela Osborne Hand and husband, Jonathan, of Wake Forest, and Lynn Osborne Nealy and husband, Randy of Chester, VA; son, Anthony Gerald Osborne and wife, Beverly of Youngsville; grandchildren, Bree LaFevers, Anna Scott LaFevers, and Kit LaFevers all of Goldsboro, Banks Hand, Hampton Hand, and Porter Hand, all of Wake Forest, Tyler Nealy of Richmond, VA, Carmen Waterman of Youngsville, Bobby Osborne of Greensboro; great grandchild Mason Waterman of Youngsville; sisters, Joyce Halsey and husband, Bob, of Harrodsburg, KY, and Jeanette Wilson and husband, Lonnie of Elizabethtown, KY; brothers, Forest Osborne and wife, Teresa, of Rolling Prairie, IN and Gary Osborne and wife, Sharon, of Richmond, KY. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com