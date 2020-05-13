Lucia McInnis Long
JAMESVILLE, NC - Lucia McInnis Long left her earthly home of 105 years and entered her eternal home with the Lord she loved on Monday, May 11, 2020. Lucia was born on April 7, 1915, in Carolina Community, near Dillon, SC, the youngest of 5 daughters born to Laurin and Annie Alford McInnis. All predeceased her.
She graduated from Dillon High School and Flora McDonald College, Red Springs, NC in 1939, with double majors in home economics and business. She came to Jamesville in 1939 to teach home economics in the local high school.
Lucia met & married the love of her life James W. "Skillet" Long who predeceased her. They had two children who died shortly after their births; a son, James W. Long, Jr. and daughter, Betty Lucia Long.
When her husband was drafted into WWII, she left teaching and traveled with him to Nashville, TN and Amarillo, TX. When he was shipped to Nome, Alaska, she returned to Martin County and worked as a bookkeeper at the Basket Factory in Williamston.
Lucia returned to teaching in 1951, when her surviving daughter started first grade. She taught at Farm Life High School the last year it was open. Then taught business subjects at Plymouth High School for ten years, returning to Jamesville High School in 1960 to teach home economics, retiring in 1970. She was senior or junior class home room teacher at both schools, participating in many school activities with her students.
Born and reared a Presbyterian, when she moved to Jamesville she became a charter member of Jamesville First Baptist Church and continued as a faithful member until her death. Over the years she served as Sunday school teacher, Treasurer, and Deacon. She was active in many community activities including Jamesville Women's League and Jamesville Home & Garden Club.
Lucia is survived by her daughter, Molly Ann Long of Jamesville; a niece, Nancy Quillen Faires; and a nephew, Laurin E. Quillen, both of Charlotte. She counted her many students as family and enjoyed seeing them grow up and flourish. She was always happy to visit with her "other children". She was loved by many and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lucia's memory to Jamesville First Baptist Church, P O Box 33, Jamesville, NC 27846 or Jamesville EMS Rescue Squad, P O Box 17, Jamesville, NC 27846.
A graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Frank Halsey on Thursday, May 14, at 2:00 pm, at the Long Family Cemetery, on Saint Andrews Street in Jamesville.
