Lucile Young Laughinghouse Gabriel died peacefully, with family by her side, on Feb. 17, 2023, at her home in Macon County, N.C. She was 92. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, James C. Gabriel. She was his wife and partner in all things. She was also fiercely loyal to her immediate and extended family, found great joy in her grandchildren (who adored her) and enjoyed a wide-ranging and diverse group of friends. To be counted among her family and friends was a pleasure and a privilege. A native of Greenville, N.C., she was the daughter of Charles and Lucile Laughinghouse. In her nine decades, she touched many lives and was known by many names – Little Sister, Sis, Aunt Sis, Lucile, Gert, Babe, Mama, Drasna Mahalovich, Mom, MamaLu, Mrs. G and, upon occasion, Attila the Hun. She began her varied career in New York City and Washington, D.C., where she worked as a model, a flight attendant, and a codebreaker. She subsequently moved to Tampa, Fla., where she became an advertising writer for radio and television and speechwriter until her marriage. She was funny, irreverent, outspoken, and opinionated but fair. She relished a robust debate, which allowed her to wield her wickedly wry sense of humor that was equally misunderstood and greatly appreciated. She was a proud Southerner, passionate, honest, and able to embrace the past while still moving with the times. She was a talented gardener, a dedicated worker of crossword puzzles, a masterful seamstress, and a devotee of jazz and Big Band music. Her most notable skill in the kitchen was getting someone else to do the cooking. Her interests were many and varied but she was always strong-minded: Whatever she did, she did it her way. She revered the written and spoken word, championing libraries, education and reading throughout her life. A lifelong learner and avid reader, she loved poetry, mysteries, philosophy, the classics and history. She carried in her memory a ready collection of limericks and verses, many too spicy to be printed in the newspaper. One of her favorites, lightly adapted from literary wit Dorothy Parker: “Life is a glorious cycle of song, a medley of extemporanea, ?And love is a thing that can never go wrong, and I am the Queen of Romania.” Surviving her are one son, James C. Gabriel Jr. (Amanda), two daughters, Elin E. Gabriel and A. Cooper Gabriel (Andrew Habets), grandchildren Flynn and Mietta Habets, two dogs and one cat. She also leaves behind half a bottle of bourbon, an unfinished pack of cigarettes and an abundant legacy of cherished memories and colorful stories. The family is grateful for the many kindnesses of Llyona Cross, Mrs. Gabriel’s friend, caregiver and confidante in her final years, and the service of CarePartners Home Care & Hospice. Her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends bid her hail and farewell with an Irish prayer, another favorite: “May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall softly upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.” No services are planned. Crisp Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.