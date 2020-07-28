Lucille Brann Civils
FARMVILLE - Lucille Brann Civils, age 93, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. at Hollywood Cemetery by Rev. Carlton Oakley and Pastor Jeff Endicott. The family will receive friend Tuesday afternoon at the home.
Mrs. Civils was a member of Tyson Chapel Body of Christ Church and was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and held several offices. She was preceded in death by her parents, C.F. and Jane Tyson Brann; husband, William "Bill" Civils; sister, Mary Strickland; and sister-in-law, Alice Mae Strickland.
She is survived by a daughter, Wanda Civils of the home; niece Lou Strickland of Farmville; cousins, Daisy Harrington and husband, Ray of Greenville, and Martha Mull of Greenville.
The family would like to express a special thank you to her caregivers.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Greene Co. EMS, 201 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Snow Hill, NC 28580, or the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
