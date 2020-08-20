Lucille Harrell

Lucille Briley Harrell
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Lucille Briley Harrell, 87, passed away peacefully at her home under hospice care, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 3 PM at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, officiated by her great nephew, Dr. Randy Cobb and Pastor John Ormond. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday at the church for one hour prior to the service.
Lucille, daughter of the late Johnny Joseph and Henrietta Hall Briley, was a native of Pitt County and lived all of her life in the Staton House community. She was a graduate of Belvoir-Falkland High School and Baker's Business College.
She was employed as a bookkeeper with Sumrell Construction Company for many years, retiring in 1980 to care for her sick son, Kevin. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, where she served as the church secretary for a number of years, taught Sunday School and was active in the Ladies Aide.
In addition to her parents Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Harrell, a son, Kevin Harrell, and sisters, Pearly Buck, Thelma Clark, and Fay Cobb.
She is survived by: daughter, Teresa H. Costin of Greenville; sons, B. Ray Harrell and wife Diana, of Venice, FL and James Maurice Harrell, and wife Ruth Anne, of Ayden; grandchildren, Dr. Adam Harrell and wife, Hillary, Bonnie Harrell, Hillary Costin Baker and husband, Kevin, Savannah Costin, Morgan Lee Harrell and wife, Sarah, Tiffany Coullahan and husband, David, Denise Leach and husband, Michael, and Rich Dixon; great grandchildren, Mac, Tate, and Emma Clark Harrell, Garrett Harrell, Brooke and Kevin Baker, Everett and Olivia Leach, and Reese Coullahan; and a sister, Dolores Harris of Carrolton, VA.
Memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant Christian Church, 1726 Staton House Road, Greenville, NC 27834 or to Alzheimer's Research Fund, ECU Medical Foundation, Mail Stop 659, 525 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834.
