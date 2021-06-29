Mrs. Lucille McGowan Diener went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 27, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday at 2 PM at Hollywood Presbyterian Church, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Keith Cobb, and her brothers, Reverend Doctors Matthew and Charles McGowan. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday immediately following the service. A private interment service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery. Mrs. Diener, a native of Pitt County, was a daughter of the late Lonnie and Eva Williams McGowan. A graduate of Chicod School, Mrs. Diener was also a graduate of Peace College in Raleigh and studied Early Childhood Education at East Carolina University. After beginning her family, she was a stay-at-home mom, who stayed active with her children in scouts, and other educational and extra curricula activities. She loved being a mother. After her children were older, she began to work at Diener’s Bakery with her husband, where she continued working for 30 years. Through the bakery she was able touch the lives of many people, and especially enjoyed helping and encouraging those in need. Mrs. Diener was a charter member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church, where she was active in teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir and serving as an Elder. She was a Christian through and through. She loved fiercely and deeply, always with a forgiving spirit. She was strong, resilient, humble, gracious, kind and always saw the best in people. She once said getting old is not for sissies. At 93 she continued to grow more like Jesus. She was a tremendous blessing and wonderful mentor to her children and others throughout all of their lives. In addition to her parents Mrs. Diener was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Diener, Jr.; brother, Jesse Ervin McGowan (who was killed serving in Normandy at the Battle of the Bulge); and sisters, Nina Lou Schurrer and Mavis M. Alder. She is survived by: children: Frank Diener, III of New London, CT and Vickie D. Riddle and husband, Randy, of Grimesland and Mary Lou Diener and husband, Terry Dawes, of Asheboro; C. David Diener and wife, Daphne, of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Rachel A. Davis and husband, Matthew, of Wilmington, Allison E. Bissette of Wilson, Dylan J. Diener and Daniel M. Diener, both of Atlanta, GA; great grandchildren, Avery E. Bissette and Everett T. Davis; step-great-grandchildren, Martha-Anne N. Bissette and Charlotte B. Bissette; sister, Irene M. Brock of Asheville, NC; brothers, Matthew McGowan of Gainesville, GA and Charles McGowan of Brentwood ,TN., Along with a large and loving extended family The family would like to extend a special thanks to her past caregivers for their steadfast Christian love. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to McGowan Family Memorial Endowment Fund through Hollywood Church, 5103 NC Hwy 43 S., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.