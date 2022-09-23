Lucille Tharrington Mayo, 97, passed away on September 21, 2022. Funeral service will be at Mount Pleasant Christian Church on Saturday at 3:30 pm officiated by her pastor, John Ormond. Burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Christian Church Cemetery. A native of Warrenton, NC, she lived the past seventy years in Greenville, NC. Lucille was the daughter of the late Wiley Adkins and Geneva Hamlet Tharrington of Warrenton, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Herbert Mayo Sr; son, David Herbert Mayo Jr; brother and wife, Eden R., and Patricia G. Tharrington; brother, Clyde A. Tharrington; sisters and their husbands, Annie and T. Edres Overby; Eva and J.l. Jackson; and Susie and Thurman Perdue. Lucille was a graduate of John Graham High School in Warrenton, NC and received her Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemistry and Home Economics from East Carolina Teachers College in 1947. Additionally, she received her master's degree in Vocational Education from East Carolina University in 1970. She was passionate about education and served as a teacher in the North Carolina public schools in Franklin and Pitt counties retiring with 31 years of service. She dearly loved the students that she taught during her career and cherished the professional relationships with her many colleagues. In addition, she was dedicated to giving back to her profession through the training of many student teachers from East Carolina University providing them the opportunity to apply their theoretical education in the practical classroom environment. She was recognized for her dedicated service in her profession when she was inducted, along with her brother, sister, and daughter into the East Carolina University Educators Hall of Fame in 2006. After her career in education, Lucille extended her career as a restaurant owner and a businessperson managing the family farms and rental properties. She was an active member at Mount Pleasant Christian Church in Greenville, NC, serving as a Sunday school teacher and the Benevolence Coordinator of the Ladies Aid for many years. She loved serving the Lord, and she loved her church and church family dearly. A cherished aunt: devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother her family was always the center of her life. Surviving are her daughter, Linda Sue Mayo Teel and husband, Joseph Ophir Teel, Jr. of Greenville; grandson, David Herbert Mayo III and wife, Stephanie of Greenville; great granddaughter, Elani Joy Mayo of Greenville; great grandsons, David Herbert Mayo IV, and Asher Scott Mayo of Greenville as well as many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 - 3:15 pm at Mount Pleasant Christian Church prior to the funeral services. Other times the family will be at the home. The family would like to thank Dr. James Galloway and the staff of Pitt Family Physicians for the professional care given to Lucille over the many years. Also, special thank is extended to the wonderful team of caregivers who provided such loving care to Lucille over the past years. In addition, special recognition is given to Patricia Watford and Jatoya Askew for the excellent care and love provided during the past years. Finally, thanks go to Aseracare Hospice for such loving care and services rendered during her final months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Mount Pleasant Christian Church, 1726 Staton House Road, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home.