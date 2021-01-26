Luis Lagasca, 80, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home. A graveside funeral service will be held Monday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Father Andrew Cannan and Father Bob Hudak. Covid precautions of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing are requested. Luis was born in The Philippines and received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Chemistry from Adamson University in Manilla. He moved to New York in 1969 and began working with Burroughs-Wellcome. Then in 1970 he moved with Burroughs-Wellcome to Greenville, when the company relocated. Luis continued working for Burroughs-Wellcome, Glaxo-Wellcome, Catalytica, and DSM, prior to his retirement in 2004. Luis attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Luis was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Josefina Lagasca, a sister, Consuelo Allas and a brother, Antonio Lagasca, Jr. He is survived by his friend and caregiver, Larry Barbour; sisters, Fe Cortijo of Jersey City, NJ and Luz Lagasca of Maryland; brothers, Teodoro Lagasca and wife Linda of Jersey City, NJ, and Jaime Lagasca and wife Eva, all of Greenville, NC; a sister-in-law, Sabel Lagasca of Jersey City,NJ; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 1924, Greenville, NC 27835. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.