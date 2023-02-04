Lula "Lou" Branch

Lula (Lou) Olivia Buck Branch, 80, of Chocowinity, NC died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home. Born in Beaufort County, NC on October 7, 1942, she was the daughter of James Thomas and Ella Godley Buck, along with Louise Godley Buck. On October 1, 1961, Lou married Carl Douglas (Doug) Branch who preceded her in death on July 6, 2021. Lou graduated from Chocowinity High School in 1961. Following high school, she worked various jobs then realizing the importance of an education started attending Beaufort County Community College until transferring to East Carolina University and graduating in 1974 with a Bachelors in Elementary Education and continued finishing with a Masters in 1984. She began her career with Beaufort County Schools at Chocowinity Primary School on November 1, 1974 and worked there her entire teaching career retiring June 2, 2003. She continued to work at CPS after retirement part time tutoring for several years. She was a member of Union Chapel FWB Church her entire life and was a member of the Women's Active for Christ serving as Treasurer for many years. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Union Chapel FWB Church in Chocowinity. The service will be officiated by Joe Ange followed by a graveside burial at Oakdale Cemetery. Survivors include a son, Carl Douglas Branch, Jr. (Anita) of Chocowinity, a daughter Edie Branch Barbour (Tim) of Washington, grandchildren, Carter Douglas Findley, Carl Douglas (Trey) Branch III and Henry Bullock Branch of Chocowinity and Carleigh Elizabeth Findley of Washington and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, her sister Shirley Buck Page and brothers William (Bud) Edward Buck, James Arley Buck and Dalton Ray Buck. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington and other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for memorial contributions to be made to the Beaufort County Community College Foundation, Douglas and Lou Branch Teaching Scholarship, c/o Serena Sullivan, 5337 Hwy. 264 East, Washington, NC 27889 or to the Dementia Alliance of NC, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615. A special thanks to her wonderful caregivers Brenda Pritchard, Jenna Joe, Michelle Perry, Darleen Flowers, Angie Ramsey and Bonnie Potter. She would not have been able to remain at home if it had not been for these wonderful, caring women. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Branch Family.