Lureatha "Ms. Jack" Duncan
GREENVILLE - Ms. Lureatha "Ms. Jack" Duncan, 102, died Friday, October 30, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 11am-1pm at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 the funeral service for Ms. Duncan will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.