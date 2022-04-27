Mrs. Lydia “Marcella” Barnhill Jenkins, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, at her home, lovingly surrounded by family and friends. Marcella, daughter of the late Claude and Lydia Barnhill, was born April 22, 1926, in Carolina Township near Stokes, where she grew up as the eighth of 11 children, one of whom died in childhood. She also was preceded in death by her brothers Nathan, Leslie, Larry ,Tracy and Alton, and sisters Emma Keel, Elsie, Peggy and Jacquie. After graduation from Stokes High School, Marcella studied two years at the Abbott Art School in Washington, DC and two years of correspondence school to complete her associate’s degree. Many residents of North Carolina prize the artwork they have from Marcella, whether it be portraits, florals, landscapes or invitations. Until her later years, she was active in the Robersonville First Christian Church. On April 1, 1946, she married Carl Wilson Jenkins. They were married for 73 years before he passed away in July 2019. Marcella also was preceded in death by a son, Randy. Survivors include daughters Carlene (Duane) Kincaid and Cindy (Mike) Shelton of Washington, NC; Gail (Rob) Hahn of Middletown, VA; son Carl Jenkins of Winterville, NC; grandchildren Bonnie (Joe) Corley of Washington, NC; Jill (Brent) West of Cary, NC; Matt Hahn of Winchester, VA; Mary (Bryan) McCarthy of Virginia Beach, VA; and Lydia Rachel (Bill) Lewis of Holly Springs, NC; and great-grandchildren Devin Corley of Tallahassee, FL; Scott Corley of Columbia, SC; Jessica Corley of Washington, NC; Owen, Lincoln and Cora Hahn of Winchester, VA; Charlotte and Stanley McCarthy of Virginia Beach, VA and Chase and Harper Lewis of Holly Springs, NC. The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Biggs Funeral Home in Robersonville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Robersonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Christian Church, Robersonville, NC or Robersonville Rescue/EMS.