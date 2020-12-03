Lyman L. Teele
GREENVILLE - Mr. Lyman L. Teele, 73, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Philippi Church of Christ, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 3 from12:00pm - 6:00pm Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com .
Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Lyman Teele by invitation only and masks are mandatory.