Lynda Jordan Blount, 69, of Bethel, NC, passed away on Thursday, February 25th, after a courageous fight against brain cancer. A graveside service will be held at Bethel Cemetery on Saturday, February 27th at 11am, conducted by the Rev. Mary Frances McClure. Lynda was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 19, 1951, to the late Thomas Lawrence Jordan and Dorothy Noles Jordan. She attended Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, where she met her husband, Ferrell Blount III. Lynda graduated from Woodard Academy in 1969 and went on to graduate from Salem College in 1973. She and Ferrell were married on August 19, 1972 and moved to Bethel, NC, where they lived for 48 years. Lynda was a beloved mother, daughter, wife, grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Lynda Jordan Blount, who died as an infant. She is survived by her devoted husband, Ferrell Leighton Blount III, and their three children, Ferrell Leighton Blount IV and his wife Kennedy; Thomas Jordan Blount and his wife Sarah; and Betsy Gray Barrus and her husband Alban Kingsley Barrus III. She is also survived by 6 loving grandsons, Ferrell Leighton Blount V, Thomas Lawrence Blount, Alban Kingsley Barrus IV, William Gray Barrus, Thomas Jordan Blount, Jr. and John Covey Blount, and an extended family of special nieces, nephews and cousins. Lynda was an active member in the community and especially enjoyed serving on the board of the North Carolina Museum of History as well as the board of the Coral Bay Club in Atlantic Beach, NC. She was a member of the Sans Souci book club in Greenville, NC and in her later years, enjoyed regular bridge games and traveling. She was a devoted member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. Lynda also loved her country. She worked as a political consultant for many years, working tirelessly to elect government officials that she believed would uphold the conservative ideals that she held so dear. She served as political consultant to the late Congressman Walter B. Jones and most recently, Congressman Greg Murphy. The family is grateful for the exceptional care provided by The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice and Hospice House of Johnston Health. They are also indebted to the assistance of Liz Tillery, who was a superb caregiver and also a dear friend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 207, Bethel, NC 27812. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.