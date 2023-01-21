Lynda McKinnon Hickman of Wilmington, NC, formerly of Greenville, died peacefully Tuesday, January 10, 2022. She was born in Tampa, Florida, the daughter of the late Charles McIntosh McKinnon and Jo McNure McKinnon. After graduating from New Hanover High School, she attended the University of South Carolina and married her high school sweetheart, William "Buster" Hickman. She later graduated from Pembroke University and was accepted into a graduate program, but declined as she wanted to dedicate her time to being a mother and pursuing a career as a social worker. In 1990, she took a position directing the US Census in eastern North Carolina. She and Will raised their three children in Greenville, NC, William, Jr., Joshua, and Alexis. Lynda had an incredible wit, intelligence, and a passion for reading. She loved tending to her roses and was always proud of her flower garden. She and Will were fortunate to have many close friends and valued their relationships. For 50 years they shared laughs, traveled, and celebrated many occasions with "The Last Drop" bridge club, her book club, and her garden club. Lynda was a devoted, loyal friend, and adored the close bond she shared with her childhood friends, the Ya-Ya's. Survivors are sons, William Eugene Hickman, Jr. and wife Sharon, of Ayden, Joshua McKinnon Hickman and wife Carolyn of Salt Lake City, UT, and daughter, Alexis Hickman Ciardella and husband Angelo of Windermere, Fl; grandchildren, Atticus, Augustus and Angus Hickman and Luca and Eliza Ciardella. In addition to Lynda's parents, her sister Barbara Leak and husband, William Hickman preceded her in death. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pete Dye Clubhouse at Landfall, Wilmington, NC on Saturday, January 28th at 2 pm.