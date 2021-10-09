Lynn B. Moorefield

Lynn B. Moorefield, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Born in Washington, D.C. on June 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Bonnette and Dorothy Lerner Cross. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth "Ken" E. Moorefield, Sr.; and her brother, Gordon Bonnette, Jr. Lynn leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Kenneth E. Moorefield, Jr., William J. Moorefield, and Steven G. Moorefield and wife, Paulette. She is also survived by four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Lynn's Life will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UNC Nash Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

