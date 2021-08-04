Lynn Jean Loveless Roberson, 72, of Robersonville, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 31, 2021. She was born, November 17, 1948 to the late Stanley Loveless and Jean McCall Loveless of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Lynn worked for the Pitt County Public School System as a Orchestra Director for many years and she also loved horses. Lynn is survived by her husband, Ricky Roberson of the home. There will be a 2:00pm memorial service held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the home, 1583 Belmont Road in Robersonville. Condolences may be made www.biggsfuneral.com.

