Lynn Strausbauch, age 78, passed away at home on Monday, March 8, 2021 after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. A private memorial service will be held for family. She was born in Bellingham, Washington to Ralph and Helen Hofman and grew up in the Seattle suburbs. Lynn graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in chemistry and was first employed as a career scientist with the United States Geological Survey water quality division in the Pacific Northwest. Subsequent employment was as a research chemist at multiple universities including the Weizman Institute of Science (Israel), University of Manitoba, University of Miami, Dartmouth College, and East Carolina University. Lynn led a very active and fulfilling life. Living in Israel for two years afforded the opportunity to participate in multiple archeological digs. She and her husband belonged to the Seattle Mountaineers with which they participated in sponsored mountain climbing trips and served as weekend managers of one of the club’s ski lodges. She loved the outdoors and frequently camped, hiked, skied, and fished. Lynn was a lifelong wild mushroom hunter and spent many happy hours foraging the woods for edible and exotic fungus. Playing contract bridge was one of her passions, many hours were spent at the beach in Emerald Isle, NC or skiing at her residence at Purgatory Mountain, near Durango, Colorado. Lynn was a talented weaver and quilter, winning many awards in local and regional quilt shows. She won the first-place ribbon for best quilt in the annual 2003 North Carolina Quilt Symposium. An avid golfer, she was a former member of Brook Valley Country Club, and a current member of the Ironwood community. Lynn was fiercely loyal to family and friends. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. Surviving her are husband of 52 years, Paul, and son Mark, of Greenville, North Carolina. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Physicians East, ECU Physicians, and Vidant Medical Center who cared for Lynn over the years. Special thanks to the staff of Home Life Care who made it possible for Lynn to remain at home during the last months of her illness. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.