Mable (Cummings) Blount

Mable Cummings Blount passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born November 14, 1926 in Kinston, NC, the daughter of Elizabeth Quinerly Cummings and Henry Bryan Cummings. Mable spent most of her adult life in Bethel before moving to Cypress Glen in Greenville. She graduated from Grainger High School and continued her education at Woman's College in Greensboro, NC. Mable lived her life with passion, grace and enthusiasm. She loved spending time with her family and close friends. She adored the beach, especially walking on the beach collecting shells. In her earlier years she was an avid bridge player, gardener, golfer and tennis player. She was a lover of all things beautiful... her home and gardens, art, antiques, books and travel. She was especially fond of family gatherings at Christmas in her Bethel home and summer gatherings in her home in Atlantic Beach. Mable served in different capacities for the Greenville Museum of Art, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and the Lineberger Cancer Center. She was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She was a faithful member of her church and actively engaged for over fifty years. She is predeceased by her husband Ferrell Leighton Blount, Jr. and her son Henry Bryan Blount, daughter in law Lynda Jordan Blount, and a sister Mary Bryan Rasberry. She is survived by her sons Ferrell Leighton Blount lll, of Bethel, and William Little Blount( Elizabeth) of Washington, daughter Margaret(Betty)Blount Dees( Julius)of Washington, and daughter in law Sherree Lloyd Blount of Bethel, grandchildren Ferrell Leighton Blount lV( Kennedy) of Washington , Thomas Jordan Blount of Tarboro, Betsy Gray Blount Barrus (Alban) of Raleigh, Quinerly Dees Cowden(Stewart) of Charlotte, Julius Gladstone Dees lV( Annie)of Raleigh, Marion Blount Dees of Raleigh, Mable Elizabeth Blount of Washington, DC, William Little Blount, Jr. of Tuscaloosa, Henry Bryan Blount, Jr. of Greenville, Thomas Lloyd Blount of Bethel, as well as nine great grand children. The family wishes to thank Cypress Glen and the Memory Care Cottage for the loving care that was provided for their mother during her time there. A graveside service will be held at the Bethel Cemetery, 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 8th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church P.O. Box 207, Bethel, NC 27812.

