Mr. Mack Preston Hodges, Jr., age 69, a resident of Washington, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, January 30, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory. Mr. Hodges was born in Beaufort County on February 21, 1953. He was the son of the late Mack Preston Hodges, Sr., and Charlotte Marie Bland Hodges. He was a retired mechanic with Generator Starter. Mr. Hodges was a member of the Washington Moose Lodge and the Washington Fire Department. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR on TV, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. Mr. Hodges was a very loving family man and would help anyone. On September 25, 1971, Mr. Hodges married the former Rebecca Jane Hopkins, who survives. Surviving with his wife Becky are his daughter, Jennifer Hodges of Washington; his son, Michael Hodges and wife, Amanda of Washington; three grandchildren, Chelsea Rae Lilley and fiancé, Bradley Smith of Williamston, Haley Hodges Modlin and husband, Collin of Ft. Riley, KS, Abigail Marie "Abby" Hodges of Washington; one great grandchild, Jackson Modlin; one great grandchild on the way, Bennett Hayes Smith; sister, Linda Woolard and husband, Roland of Washington; and two nephews, Derek Woolard and wife, Connie of Hampstead, Brad Woolard of Yarmouth, Maine. The family will receive friends at other times at the home at Swan Point. Memorials may be made to the Washington Fire Department, 410 North Market Street, Washington, N.C. 27889.