Mack Thomas Harrell

Mack Thomas Harrell Jr., 74, passed peacefully in his home on July 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 16, 2022 at 2 PM at Freedom Baptist Church in Ayden, North Carolina on Snowhill Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. After retiring as an electrician, he was known as a jack of all trades throughout his life. Mack enjoyed sports especially racing. He is survived by his loving wife of 8 years Dorothy Jean Harrell, whom was his High School sweetheart; Two Daughters, Shelia and Sherry; Step Daughter Shelia Evans; Grandchildren Kaitlyn Anderson and James Anderson; Brother-in-Law Marty and Wife Heather Baker, Donnie and Wife Gayle Baker. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Mack to Freedom Baptist Church at 234 Snow Hill St, Ayden, NC 28513.

