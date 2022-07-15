The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has extended
the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pitt County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 100 AM EDT.
* At 1033 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported significant flash
flooding in Greenville. Between 3 and 5.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Please
avoid travel, several roads in and around Greenville are
impassable due to high flood waters, and multiple water rescues
are ongoing. Turn around don't drown!
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Law enforcement and other sources.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Greenville, Winterville, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, East Carolina
University and Pitt Greenville Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mack Thomas Harrell Jr., 74, passed peacefully in his home on July 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 16, 2022 at 2 PM at Freedom Baptist Church in Ayden, North Carolina on Snowhill Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. After retiring as an electrician, he was known as a jack of all trades throughout his life. Mack enjoyed sports especially racing. He is survived by his loving wife of 8 years Dorothy Jean Harrell, whom was his High School sweetheart; Two Daughters, Shelia and Sherry; Step Daughter Shelia Evans; Grandchildren Kaitlyn Anderson and James Anderson; Brother-in-Law Marty and Wife Heather Baker, Donnie and Wife Gayle Baker. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Mack to Freedom Baptist Church at 234 Snow Hill St, Ayden, NC 28513.