Madeline Roy

Madeline Guyette Roy
GREENVILLE - Madeline Guyette Roy, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at her home in Greenville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A native of St. Albans, Vermont, Madeline moved to Greenville in 1969. She was a respiratory therapist for several years and spent most of her life as a homemaker. Madeline was a typical New Englander who loved to paint and was an exceptional seamstress. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves.
Most of all, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, rarely missing a game when they were playing. Madeline also attended St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville.
In addition to her late parents, Jay and Lena Guyette; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Henri and Leon Guyette.
She is survived by her son, Jean-Paul "JP" Roy and wife, Linda of Greenville; grandchildren, Jenna Christmas of Farmville and Patrick Roy & wife, Meghan of Fayetteville; great-grandchildren, Riley and Blakeley Christmas of Farmville and Weston Roy of Fayetteville; and one great-grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army of the Carolinas, 501 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217.
