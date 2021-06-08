Madison Brooke Wilson & Devin Ryan Wilson

Madison Brooke Wilson, 18, and Devin Ryan Wilson, 15, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident; along with friends J. T. Winstead and Abby Foster. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 AM at the Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Henry Parker. Entombment will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Madison, a 2021 graduate of Southwest Edgecombe High School, loved her family, friends and especially her four brothers, Matthew, Dylan, Dakota and Devin. Always together, Madison, Dakota and Devin were like three peas in a pod. Madison had a big heart, an infectious smile and was always willing to help those in need. A member of Belvoir FWB Church, she loved God and touched so many lives. Outside of church, she played soccer and loved to fish and hunt. Madison also loved animals and leaves behind her dog, Gauge. Devin, a rising sophomore at Southwest Edgecombe High School, loved his family and friends. He had the biggest smile and never shied away from work, always willing to do what was asked of him. He especially loved cutting grass and working with his granddaddy and uncles on 18 wheeler trucks. Always respectful of others, Devin was a leader on the ballfield, a great storyteller and enjoyed the game of cornhole. A member of Belvoir FWB Church, he loved the Lord and often helped at the church. They were preceded in death by their grandmother, Shelby “Sweetie” Craft. Survivors are their parents, Kenneth (Buddy) and Crystal Craft Wilson; brothers, Matthew Craft and fiancé Elizabeth Whitfield, Dylan Craft, and Dakota Wilson; grandparents, Bud and Brenda Wilson and Vance Craft; aunts and uncles, Sandra Hulon and Kenny Naylor, Lee Wilson (Michelle), Angie Sutton (Jim), Gregory Craft (Gail), and Kevin Craft (Pattie); cousins, Skylar Mizelle (Justin), Kyndle Nichols (Justin), Ami Hulon, Cole Craft, Mike Wilson (Pat) and family; along with other extended family. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at your local State Employees’ Credit Union referencing Madison and Devin Wilson. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.