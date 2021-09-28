Mrs. Magdalene M. Best, 88, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Grace Fellowship COGIC, Hamilton, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are recommended.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Jolly Roger residents voice frustration at plumbing, room issues
- New convenience store gets permit from board of adjustment
- Request would allow large development on 10th Street
- 17 pounds of marijuana seized; couple arrested
- Food truck operator files lawsuit against Farmville
- Animals for adoption
- Winterville police: Woman defrauded elderly victim of over $90,000
- Student housing development wants to be an apartment
- Representatives tell group to be watchful to keep CRT out of schools
- Man turns himself in after shooting into occupied vehicle