Mrs. Magdalene M. Best, 88, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Grace Fellowship COGIC, Hamilton, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are recommended.

Tags