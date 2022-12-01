Maggie Smith

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Maggie Hill Smith, 77 of Greenville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Genesis Health Care in Mount Olive, NC. Born on April 21, 1945 in Cumberland County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Marguerite Williamson Hill. Maggie was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and majored in Library Science. Some of her passions included: gardening, playing piano, fishing at the Pamlico River with her husband, and spending time with her family. She was also active in her church and loved singing in the choir. She was loved by her family and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Maggie is preceded in death by, her husband, Roy “Buddy” Smith and her daughter, Catherine Hunter Davis. Those left to cherish her memory include, a son, Patrick Hunter and wife, Rita, and their children, Mason and Sydney; a granddaughter, Susannah Spratt; a grandson, Taylor Spratt; a brother, Doug Hill and wife, Christie, and a sister, Jane Edwards and husband, Scott. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at The First Christian Church of Greenville, NC at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022 with Rev. Andrew Shue officiating. The family will receive friends for a short time after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society in Maggie’s name. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Smith family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.