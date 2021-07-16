Mamie Smith Williams, 84, of Ayden, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Ayden Christian Church on Sunday, July 18th at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends prior to the service at church from 2-3 pm. Burial will follow in Ayden Cemetary for family and friends who would like to join. Mamie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, church member/worker, and civic volunteer. She was one of 16 children born to John Henry and Sudie Cunningham Wooten. She graduated from Ayden High School and later continued her business education at Pitt Community College. In addition to being a busy farm wife and gardener, accomplished needle worker and seamstress, and shell collector, she was an active member of Ayden Christian Church, serving on numerous committees and as Board Chair. In addition, she volunteered with the Pitt County Memorial Hospital Foundation for 27 years, serving as chair for part of that time. She was appointed to the Pitt County ABC Board, where she served her term and then was elected chair. Subsequently, she was elected to chair the North Carolina State ABC Board. Also, she was appointed a trustee for the Pitt County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. She is survived by her husband; Cassius Williams; two children; Darlene Smith-Worthington, of Ayden, Kenneth Harold Smith and wife, Christie, of Ayden, two grandsons; David T. Worthington, of Ayden, Jordan P. Smith, of Atlantic Beach, Brother; Winston Wooten and wife, Virginia, of Ayden, Sister; Margaret Oehrli, of Winterville, and a number of nieces and nephews around the country. Flowers are appreciated, or those desiring to make memorial gifts may please consider Ayden Christian Church, PO Box 488, Ayden, NC 28513. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com .