Manoa Tawake
GREENVILLE - Manoa Tawake, 79, of Greenville, NC, passed away on July 29, 2020 at Vidant Beaufort County Hospital in Washington, NC.
Manoa moved to Greenville, North Carolina in 1988 when his wife took a position in the English department at East Carolina University. He worked as a long haul, 18-wheel truck driver for 10 years, operating out of Greenville before retiring.
He is survived by his wife,Sandra Kiser Tawake; son, Momoevi Tawake and daughter, Senitiale Tawake.
Condolences may be given to the family by visiting www.washington-funeral.com. Washington Funeral & Cremation, Hillside Chapel.