Mrs. Marcelline A. Gilbert, 93, went to be with the Lord on February 19th, 2021. She was born to Carroll Demock and Olive Watson Smith on July 9th, 1927 in Hyde County, N.C. Mrs. Gilbert was regularly active in 1st Christian Church of Williamston for many years. She loved her church and loved cooking and decorating. She worked for 20 years at Brown- Campbell Interiors in Williamston, N.C. She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Grady of Williamston; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Wade and husband Doug, ; 2 great-grandchildren Raye and Mikey and a sister Shelby Sawyer. Also, many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gilbert was preceded in death by her husband, William Nelson Averette; husband William Gilbert; her parents and a grandchild, Kathleen Grady. A graveside service will be held at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield, N.C. on Saturday, February 27th at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be held at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston Friday, February 26th, 2021 from 6 until 8 P.M. Flowers are appreciated or Donations may be made to 1st Christian Church of Williamston. Biggs Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.