Ms. Marcia Ann Crawford, (RN) of Charlotte formerly Kinston passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Good morning family and friends! My mother is at rest. She was a awesome nurse to her patients! She was a better mommy! She often put her boy's first, Tom, Aaron, Jason and herself last! Always! As a dedicated RN, Marcia deeply care about her patients, even more than herself. She also treated her dogs better than herself, if Marcia had to eat bologna to pay for her dog's vet bills. If mother was alive today she would say (please no flowers my boy's are men, my boy's didn't like gardening! She had a way with words & tone, feel me please do what she says (or else) Funeral Service will be Friday,. May 14th at 1 PM at the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. Visitation will be from 12 Noon-1PM at the cemetery. If you would like to honor Marcia , please donate to The Summer Camp, POB 12161, Charlotte, NC, 28220. If you dislike childrfen, donate to your local animal shelter! If you don't love animals or Love kids don't call, tex, show up or Laugh again! If your unable to donate do something like take a walk, keep moving and never give up! Keep walking, take care of your health, keep moving it's harder for the funeral home to find you! Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to carolinafuneral.com.