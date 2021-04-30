Mrs. Margaret Cayton Whaley,85, passed away on Thursday April 29, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 3 PM in Epworth United Methodist Church, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Steve Stutts. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:30 until 2:45 PM prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Whaley, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Jesse Thomas and Myrtle Rice Cayton. She lived her early life in both the Winterville and Pactolus communities. She later lived in Elizabeth City, NC prior to making her home in Norfolk, VA for a number of years. In 1964 she returned to North Carolina and settled in the Clayroot community. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where she had been active in the United Methodist Women and the Ladies’ Quilting Group. She was also a member of the Vanceboro Eastern Star Chapter #231. In addition to her parents Mrs. Whaley was also preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Whaley; sisters, Peggy Potter, Wanda Darnell Smith, and Ann Evans; and brothers, Thelbert, Curtis Ray, Alvin Earl, and Jerry Cayton. She is survived by: daughters, Wendy W. Roach of Ayden and Terry W. Cox and husband, Eddie, of Washington; a son, Stanley Thomas Whaley and wife, Kellie, of Clayroot; grandchildren, Gene Roach, Tracy Dunn, Justin Harrison and Jason Cox; great grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, and Kelsey Roach, Kylie and Karlie Norman, Kenley and Kendal Dunn; brothers, Jesse “Henry” Cayton, Jr. of Bethel, and William Boyd Cayton of Grantsboro; and sisters, Linda Kirkman and Brenda Spear of Vanceboro. Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, PO Box 643, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.