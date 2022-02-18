Margaret Cooke

GREENVILLE - Our beloved mother, Margaret Paulette Cooke, 79, of Greenville, NC passed away unexpectedly after a difficult battle with dementia. Margaret was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC on September 16, 1942 to the late Millard Overton Cooke, Sr. and Margaret Nell Hall Cooke. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Malinda Garner and half-brother, Millard "Bubba" Overton Cooke, Jr.
Margaret attended Roanoke Rapids High School. After graduating in 1960, she continued her education by attending classes at Halifax Community College, where she discovered a passion for sociology. After a couple years of college, Margaret decided to work full-time in the retail industry, so that she could support her family. She worked at a few different stores in Roanoke Rapids. Before moving to Greenville to be closer to family, you may have seen her smiling face behind a cash register at the old Village Grocery gas station on Old Farm Rd. Her smile could light up a room, and her laugh was contagious.
She is survived by three children, Mark Wesley Oliver and wife, Kotoe of Winterville, Charles Freeman Oliver, Jr. and wife, Sharon of Roanoke Rapids, and Gwen Oliver Dickens and husband, Elton of Wake Forest; six grand-children, Leah Shirley, Justin Nelms, Jamie Oliver, Keianna Oliver, Lauren Oliver, and Christian Oliver; one great grand-child, Camdyn Nelms; and four nephews, Stacey Cooke, Chad Cooke, Steve Garner, and Rocky Garner.
Family and friends are invited to gather, remember, and celebrate Margaret's life on Saturday, February 19 at Hockaday Funeral Service (507 US HWY 158, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870). The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Immediately following, there will be a service in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 PM. Services will be officiated by her dear friend and pastor, Tim Turner of Christ's Church of Winterville, NC.