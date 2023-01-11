Margaret Daughtridge Barnes, born in Rocky Mount on February 5, 1936, passed away at ECU Health Medical Center on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was 86 years old. Margaret was the daughter of the late Jesse Bulluck Alford Daughtridge and Ethel Lee Hinton Daughtridge. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jesse Gene Daughtridge and his wife, Molly and William Gray Daughtridge; and her brother-in-law, George Duffy Howell. Margaret grew up in Rocky Mount and graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High. She attended Peace College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Upon graduation, she married the love of her life, L. M. She would tell her family and friends that L.M. stood for "Love Margaret". Margaret had a deep Christian faith that she showed in her words, deeds, and actions. She loved her church, family, and friends. She enjoyed playing Bridge, gardening, flowers, boating, Summers at Pamlico growing up, and Summers at Beaufort in her later years. Margaret was kind, generous, and made everyone feel welcomed with her spirit of hospitality. A lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Rocky Mount, Margaret taught Sunday School, was a Youth Leader, President of the Women of the Church, Circle member, Deacon, Elder and received the Presbyterian Women Honorary Life Membership. Margaret and L.M. were awarded the 2018 Outstanding Older Adult Award from the Presbytery of New Hope. She has also held many leadership roles in many organizations including The Rocky Mount Garden Club, Micajah Pettaway-Halifax Resolves Chapter DAR, Eleanor White Dare Chapter and the North Carolina State Society of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, and Book Clubs. She helped deliver Meals on Wheels for over 30 years. Margaret is survived by her husband of 64 years, L.M. Barnes, III; daughter, Margaret "Meg" Barnes Cooke and husband, Harry, of Greenville; son, Matt Barnes of Greenville; her beloved grandchildren, Ashley Cooke Eatmon and husband, Cameron, of Greenville, Will Cooke of Greenville and his fiancé, Elizabeth Smithy of Mooresville, Logan Barnes of Cary, Allison Barnes of Rocky Mount; her sisters-in-law, Carol Daughtridge Patterson and husband, Pat, Theresa Barnes Howell; her brother-in-law, Marvin Lee Barnes and wife, Cynthia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Rocky Mount, 153 N. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Rev. Matt Baker officiating. Burial of Cremains will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The family would like to thank Darlene Whitmore, Margaret's caregiver and the loving nurses, doctors and staff at ECU Health Medical Center, Greenville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Margaret's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Rocky Mount, 153 N. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.