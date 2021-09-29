Margaret Hammond Jackson

Mrs. Margaret Hammond Jackson was born June 2, 1949, to the late Hoyt Hammond and Mary Tucker Hammond in Winterville, North Carolina. She departed her earthly home on September 18, 2021 in Waveland, Mississippi. She graduated from W. H. Robinson High School in Winterville, N. C. Margaret enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University, where she graduated with a B.A. in political science. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She received her M. A. degree in education from Atlanta University, and taught political science at A&T University. She received her Juris Doctor degree at Loyola University and began practicing law in New Orleans in 1984 at the law offices of Harry Connick Sr. In 1997 she opened her own firm. Her private practice handled employment discrimination, criminal law, personal injury, and domestic law. She also served as assistant district attorney practicing in federal courts in Louisiana. She was also a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association. In 1993 she met and married Donald Ray Jackson. Margaret also became an ordained minister at Unity Temple in Louisiana. She touched many lives and was committed to being of service to others. She will truly be missed. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosetta and Hazel Hammond; three brothers, Harvey Hammond, Rev. Chester Hammond, and Rev. Dr. David S. Hammond Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Donald R. Jackson of Waveland MS; stepson, Edward Scott; step grandchildren, Sophia, Kaiya all of Louisiana, one sister Esther Robbins (Ben) of Pocomoke City, MD; two brothers, Rev. Henry Hammond of Atlanta GA, and Rev. Dr. Kenneth R. Hammond (Evelyn) of Durham, NC, two sisters-in-law, Annette Hammond of Elba, AL, and Laforrest Hammond of Winterville, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences to www.weflanagan.com.

