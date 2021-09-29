Mrs. Margaret Hammond Jackson was born June 2, 1949, to the late Hoyt Hammond and Mary Tucker Hammond in Winterville, North Carolina. She departed her earthly home on September 18, 2021 in Waveland, Mississippi. She graduated from W. H. Robinson High School in Winterville, N. C. Margaret enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University, where she graduated with a B.A. in political science. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She received her M. A. degree in education from Atlanta University, and taught political science at A&T University. She received her Juris Doctor degree at Loyola University and began practicing law in New Orleans in 1984 at the law offices of Harry Connick Sr. In 1997 she opened her own firm. Her private practice handled employment discrimination, criminal law, personal injury, and domestic law. She also served as assistant district attorney practicing in federal courts in Louisiana. She was also a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association. In 1993 she met and married Donald Ray Jackson. Margaret also became an ordained minister at Unity Temple in Louisiana. She touched many lives and was committed to being of service to others. She will truly be missed. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosetta and Hazel Hammond; three brothers, Harvey Hammond, Rev. Chester Hammond, and Rev. Dr. David S. Hammond Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Donald R. Jackson of Waveland MS; stepson, Edward Scott; step grandchildren, Sophia, Kaiya all of Louisiana, one sister Esther Robbins (Ben) of Pocomoke City, MD; two brothers, Rev. Henry Hammond of Atlanta GA, and Rev. Dr. Kenneth R. Hammond (Evelyn) of Durham, NC, two sisters-in-law, Annette Hammond of Elba, AL, and Laforrest Hammond of Winterville, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences to www.weflanagan.com.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Jolly Roger residents voice frustration at plumbing, room issues
- New convenience store gets permit from board of adjustment
- Request would allow large development on 10th Street
- Animals for adoption
- 17 pounds of marijuana seized; couple arrested
- Winterville police: Woman defrauded elderly victim of over $90,000
- Representatives tell group to be watchful to keep CRT out of schools
- 218081 MICHAEL SIMMONS
- Saturday fights, handgun possession, leads to fair closure
- 218094 RILEY BLACKBURN