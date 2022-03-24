Mrs. Margaret Jean Cannon Walls, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday March 21, 2022. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 26th from 2-3pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00pm. Burial will take place in the Ayden Cemetery. Jean was born on November 21, 1934 in Pitt Co., NC to the late Bessie Mae Smith and Herman Clifton Cannon. She grew up in the Greenville area and married the love of her life, Jimmy Lee Walls Jr. on December 24, 1953. After Jimmy’s tour of duty in the United States Air Force, they spent most of their married life in Ayden. They were both members of Ayden United Methodist Church. Jean graduated from Greenville High School in the class of 1953. In later years, she decided to attend Pitt Community College and earned an A.A.S degree in Medical Office Administration, in 1983. She had several places of employment, including Eastern Carolina Vocational Center and ECU Joyner Library. Jean loved her husband and family very much. They spent many happy times together. Jean was preceded in death by her loyal and loving husband, Jimmy Lee Walls Jr; a son, Jimmy Lee Walls III; her parents; a granddaughter, Leanne Wilkins Frye; two sisters, Bettie Lou C. Langley Pollard and Carolyn Faye Boyd; as well as a brother, Clifton Ray Cannon, who died in childhood. Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Wanda Lee W. Wilkins and husband, Bruce, of Mt. Airy and Carol Diane Walls, of Greenville; her grandchildren, Kelly Wilkins Hannon, Craig Wilkins, Lindsey McArthur, Haylee McArthur and Lucas Walls; nine great grandchildren, Caden, Braylon, Lacy, Russell, Gray, Anders, Levin, Avacyn and Abel Lee. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Brenda W. Allen and husband, Charles, of Ayden; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Please consider memorial contributions to “Tunnel to Towers Foundation”, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com