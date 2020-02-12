Margaret Lewis

Margaret Louise Lewis
ROCKY MOUNT - Margaret Louise Lewis, 92 of Rocky Mount, passed away on February 10 2020 after several months of declining health.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday February 16 at 2:00 at the First Baptist Church 200 S. Church St. in Rocky Mount, where she was a proud member for over 60 years. Family and friends are invited to a reception after the service in the church fellowship hall. Margaret had unwavering faith in God and she cherished her church family.
Born on May 25, 1927 Margaret was the ninth of ten children born to Howell Lester and Luzetta Bryant Lewis of the Belvoir Township in Pitt County NC. She attended Belvoir High School and East Carolina Teachers College.
Margaret began her career in Farmville, where she taught first grade for two years before moving to Rocky Mount. She taught for several years in Rocky Mount before being selected as the first principal of D.S. Johnson Elementary School, a position she held until her retirement. Affectionally known to her students as "Miss Pretzel" she maintained many friendships with her students and faculty throughout her life. After her retirement she continued to serve as a substitute teacher and principal for many more years. She proudly proclaimed that she never missed a day of work during her entire career.
As a lady who was always "on the go" Margaret loved to surprise friends and family with quick drop-in visits. She cared deeply about them and was always concerned for their well-being. She enjoyed frequent trips back to the family farm.
She is survived by her younger brother Charles A. Lewis Sr of Greenville and her nineteen nieces and nephews, of whom she was most proud.
An ardent supporter of education, Margaret donated her body to the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. When her last "lesson" is completed her ashes will be interred in the Lewis Family plot in the Bethel Cemetery.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church (200 S. Church St. Rocky Mount NC 27804) or Hospice & Palliative Care of Nash UNC Healthcare (2460 Curtis Ellis Dr. Rocky Mount NC 27804).