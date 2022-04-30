Margaret "Maggie" Gardner Johnson, 96, passed away on Sunday, April 17th, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m., at First Christian Church, Greenville. Private interment will be at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, FL. A public visitation will not be held. Born to Charles Stuart Gardner and Virginia Manning McDuffie Gardner on October 22, 1925, in Johnstown, PA, Maggie grew up in Beaver, PA. The Gardners, who both grew up south of the Mason-Dixon Line, raised Maggie and her younger sister Anne, with an ingrained gracious Southern sensibility. In 1950, she married Kenneth Boedecker, Jr., and they began married life in Hawaii, where he served as an officer in the US Coast Guard on the island of Niihau, Hawaii’s “Forbidden Island,” open only to its founding family, and US Coast Guard and Navy personnel. Maggie lived on the island of Kauai, where she served as a Girl Scout leader. Their subsequent homes were in East Orange, NJ; Richmond, VA; Houston, TX; and Pittsburgh, PA, where she was busy raising their two sons. They moved to Jupiter Island, FL in 1971, where she began her long career in banking. In 1980, she moved to Raleigh, and in 1990, she married her second husband, Sidney P. Johnson, and retired to Pine Knoll Shores, NC. They moved to Greenville, NC, in 1997, where they became members of First Christian Church. Maggie had a trademark sense of humor, great personal style, and was a gifted self-taught interior designer. She loved books, bridge, travel, antiques, her family, and her countless friends. She was preceded in death by Kenneth Boedecker, Jr., Sidney P. Johnson, son Charles Gardner Boedecker, sister Anne Gardner Firestone, and nephew Robert Firestone, Jr. She is survived by her son K. Judson Boedecker, III (Jacki) of Sarasota, FL; granddaughters Katherine Boedecker Goodwin (Eric), Emily Boedecker McAnally (Christopher), and Adelaide Boedecker Griffin (Calvin), all of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren Lillian Margaret Goodwin, William Judson Goodwin, and Lawson Reid McAnally, all of Atlanta, GA; niece Virginia “Ginny” Firestone Wells of Lake Bluff, IL, and long-time caregiver and friend Nan Flake of Greenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Greenville, or 3HC Hospice, Greenville. The family would like to extend its gratitude to the 3HC Hospice and SILVERcare of Greenville for the tender and loving care given to Maggie. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com