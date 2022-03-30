Margaret "Peggy" Langston Baker, 90, passed away at her home Sunday, March 27, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2:00 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Greenville, officiated by Rev. Jane Rose. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from Noon until 1:45 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Baker, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Charles Ernest and Almeta Moye Langston. She lived her early life in the Winterville community and attended Meredith College, where she met her husband of 64 years, Wallace S. Baker. She later made her home in Illinois, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Music and a Master's of Music Education Degree from Illinois State University. One of her greatest joys in life was teaching piano, which she did for more than 70 years. She returned to the Winterville community to make her home in 1988, where she continued to teach piano until shortly before her death. She was a member of the Greenville Piano Teacher's Association and the National Guild of Piano Teachers. She also spent many hours enjoying gardening in her yard. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Stewart Baker, Sr., and sons, Charles Wesley Baker and Wallace "Stewart" Baker, Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Margaret A. Dvorshock of Carbondale, IL; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Margaret Langston Baker to ECU Foundation Inc., for the School of Music/Piano and Organ Competition, and be mailed to the Office of Gift Records, East Carolina University, 2200 S. Charles Blvd., Suite 2213, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.