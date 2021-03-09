Margaret “Peggy” Phillips Miller, 73, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. A private service for the family will be held. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Miller, Sr; son, David Lee Miller, Jr.; and her parents, Harlin Richard “HR” and Margaret Phillips. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Susan Cyphers and husband, Chris of Greenville; granddaughters, Elise, Katherine, Harper, and Paige; and one great granddaughter, Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com .