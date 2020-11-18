Margaret Taylor

Margaret Ruth Taylor
WINTERVILLE - Margaret Ruth Taylor, 77, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 1pm in the Winterville Cemetery. She will be available for viewing at the cemetery beginning at 12:30 pm. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of her son, Dale Taylor, 4495 Frog Level Rd, Winterville, NC 28590.
Margaret, a native of Greene County, grew up as a farm girl and had been a longtime resident of Winterville. She enjoyed working with the handicapped at Skills Creations. She loved fishing and going to the mountains.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ottis Taylor; son, Kenneth Taylor; brothers, Burney and Rev. Bill Harrelson and Pete and Kelly Dixon; and sisters, Barbara Williams and Ernestine Harrelson.
Margaret is survived by her son, Dale Taylor and wife Tammy; granddaughter, Tiffany Wells Smith and husband Hal; great granddaughter, Savella, all of Winterville; and a sister, Peggy McPherson.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.