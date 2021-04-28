On Thursday April 8, 2021, after a short battle with cancer, Margaret Yankov passed away peacefully in her home. Margaret (Maggie) Yankov was born on December 13, 1953 to parents Margaret Byrum Mercer and John Hall Mercer. She practiced as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Licensed Professional Counselor until her retirement. Maggie is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jordan D. Yankov. She is survived by her children Katherine J. Haynes and Nikolas J. Yankov. Maggie lived a rich life. She proudly spoke about her spirited youth. When she was 18 years old, she moved to Hawaii. It was in Hawaii that she met and married Jordan D. Yankov, a United States Marine Corps Officer. They had two children, Katherine and Nikolas. After her husband’s death in 1992 she raised her children on her own. It was these experiences that influenced her to become a therapist. Maggie’s laugh was booming and contagious. Her sense of humor was smart and quick-witted. She had a sweetness about her that endeared her to others easily. She was so wonderful there are not words meaningful enough to describe. She will be dearly missed. At her request, no memorial services will be held. If you would like to send condolences, please mail them to: 538 Holcomb Ct., Oceanside CA. 92058, Or email them to: katie.j.haynes@gmail.com and/or nikolasyankov@gmail.com. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.