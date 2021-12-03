Margie Cox

Margie D. Cox
WASHINGTON - Mrs. Margie Ramona Dixon Cox, age 92, a resident of River Road, Washington died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at her home.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington.
A graveside services will follow at 11:00 AM Saturday at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, conducted by Carl Smith, Jr.
The following will serve as active pallbearers: Danny Alligood, Mark Garner, Ray Gladson, Hunter Dixon, Phillip Matkins and Carl Smith, Jr. Eli Dixon will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Mrs. Cox was born in Pitt County on January 24, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt "T.R." Dixon and Mattie Leona Elks Dixon. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Cox was a member of Old Ford Church of Christ.
Mrs. Cox was married to H. Milton Cox, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Cox is survived by her daughter, Wendy Karen Cox of Washington; granddaughter, Blair Cox Hofmann and husband Joe of Siler City, N.C.; great grandson, Joseph Milton Hofmann of Siler City; sister, Maxine Dixon Gladson of Greenville; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by three brothers, James Brooks Dixon, Quinton Earl Dixon, Bobby Gene Dixon and one sister, Audrey Jeanette Dixon James.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dementia Alliance of N.C., 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, N.C. 27615.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.