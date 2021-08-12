Margie Farmer, 71, went home to her Lord on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 AM at Martin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Margie was a member of Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church for over 40 years, and was a Woodmen of the World Youth Leader. She enjoyed working in the church nursery, teaching 1st grade class, helping with children’s church, and assisting with the Brownies and Girl Scouts. Margie was a member of the Young Women’s Circle and later the Queenie Clark Circle. She was a woman of genuine faith who dearly loved her Lord. After devoting her early years to raising her family, Margie decided she had more things to accomplish in life. She bravely went back to school and became part of the first class of Occupational Therapy Assistants graduating from Pitt Community College in 1992. Her calling in life was loving and helping children, especially those underserved, and her career as an Occupational Therapy Assistant allowed her to pursue this dream for many years. Other than her family, nothing brought her greater joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Farmer; her parents, Elmer Swain and Allena Farmer; her sister, Doris Swain; and her brother, Steve Swain. She is survived by her children, Beverly F. Sullivan and wife, Sherry of Statesville and Tina F. Bothern and husband, Brian of Tarboro; her sister, Betty Jean Leary and husband, Raymond; special niece, Shelby Mobley; along with many other family members and friends who she loved dearly. Margie was a very deep, spiritual person, and very much a planner. She left very specific instructions for her children to follow upon her passing. Most important on her list was flowers for her funeral. She loved flowers and wanted them all around, as far as the eye can see. The family would be grateful and humbled if you would help us meet the last request of this wonderful soul. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com