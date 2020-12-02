Margie Little
GREENVILLE - Margie Little, 92, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 in Carteret County.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday at 1:30 PM, officiated by Rev. Al Davis, in Pinewood Memorial Park with the family greeting friends and family at the cemetery after the service.
Margie was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County where she lived in Greenville. She retired from Bank of America after 40 years of service.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Allen L. Little; sisters, Francis Morgan and Christine Roebuck; and brothers, Woodrow Tyson, Major Tyson, and Stanley Hathaway.
She is survived by her: son, Dwayne Little and wife, Barbara, of Atlantic Beach, NC; daughters, Jessica L. Wright and husband, Adam, of Raleigh, NC; and Samantha L. Chapin and husband, Colby, of Fuquay Varina, NC; and great-grandchildren, Norah L. Wright, Macon E. Wright, and Saylor L. Chapin.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.