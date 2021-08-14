Mrs. Margie S. Cannon, 100, passed into her heavenly home on Friday, August 13, 2021. She was blessed with a long life that was extremely well lived. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 AM in Greenwood Cemetery. Mrs. Cannon was born in Washington, NC on February 14, 1921 to the late Millard F. Smith and Lula Boyd Smith. She was married to William (Bill) T. Cannon, who preceded her in death after 49 years of sharing their lives together in Greenville. She was very active and loved Immanuel Baptist Church, where she taught the youth Sunday school class for 35 years. She also loved Wednesday night bible study and the Lena Jackson Class. She enjoyed her time spent in the Brook Valley Book Club and Garden Club. Mrs. Cannon was also an active and sustaining member of the Greenville Service League. In addition, she also helped run the office for the family business, Cannon’s Tobacco Warehouse, while being chairman of the PTA, Homeroom Mother, and School Activity Coordinator. In addition to her late parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, William (Billy) T. Cannon, Jr. Mrs. Cannon is survived by a son, Thomas Ray Cannon (Sue); daughter, Alice C. Glennon (Tom); and daughter-in-law, Carolyn W. Cannon. Lovingly called “Nana”, she is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Leon (Lyn) Moore (Suzanne), Coleman C. Henson (Darren), Blair C. Nichols (Zake), Shannon C. Huffham (Eric), Gloria A. Moore, Taylor and Savanna Moore, Hannah Kate and James Huffham, and Watson and Louise Thomas Nichols, along with many greatly loved nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. If you wish to make a memorial contribution in Margie’s memory, please consider her beloved Church, Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com